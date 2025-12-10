New mayor leads board meeting

Mayor John Tom Bell presided over the Chester Village Board meeting on Dec. 8. It was the first meeting of his second stint as mayor.

The night began on a solemn note as a moment of silence was held for the passing of Town of Chester Councilman Larry Dysinger, who died Monday morning.

The village held a public hearing and then passed into law a new hotel motel tax. The tax will be 5% of lodging fees. The state recently passed a law allowing the village to proceed with the tax.

During the reorganization meeting, it was announced that Elizabeth Reilly will remain as deputy mayor and Angela O’Neill will remain clerk.

The board voted to approve property tax exemptions for certain properties for the calendar year of 2027, as well as a new agreement with Moodna, the area’s sewer authority.

The board approved the Kiwanis 5K race for May 23, 2026 and granted temporary liquor authority waivers to two restaurants at the Chester Mall.

The board scheduled a public hearing for Feb. 9, 2026 for a local law on a proposed noise ordinance.

Lastly, the board also authorized the mayor to execute a pest control agreement for maintenance of the police substation at Chester Mall.