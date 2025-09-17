New funding will help expand area autism services

New York State Sen. James Skoufis (D-Orange County) recently announced that $75,000 has been secured for the Autism Society of the Greater Hudson Region to expand its footprint in Orange County. The grant will fund efforts to improve awareness of available services in Orange County, which kicked off in June, when Skoufis and the Autism Society co-hosted an autism services roundtable that brought together organizations and advocates from across the county.

The Autism Society of the Greater Hudson Region serves people of all ages living with autism, covering clients in 21 counties in the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Autistic Spectrum Disorder affects roughly 3% of children and occurs in all racial and socioeconomic groups. Early diagnosis and support can lead to improved outcomes for many kids, highlighting the importance of accessible care and resources.

“While those working locally in this field do a tremendous job, it’s clear that constituents living with autism or caring for a loved one with autism often don’t know where to start,” Skoufis said. “This funding will allow the Autism Society to dedicate resources for new conversations, new training opportunities, and new connections to be made here in Orange County. I was glad to secure it and I’m grateful to the organization for their willingness to collaborate.”

“We are deeply grateful to Sen. Skoufis for his leadership and commitment to the autism community in Orange County,” said Tracy Schober, Executive Director of the Autism Society Greater Hudson Region. “This funding allows us to expand our reach, connect families and individuals to the resources they need, and create new opportunities for collaboration with local partners. Together, we can ensure that every person with autism and their families feel supported, included, and empowered in their own community.”

“BRIDGES is an inclusive postsecondary education (IPSE) program at SUNY Orange that supports students with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Lisa Hayes, Director of SUNY Orange’s BRIDGES Program. “We are excited to partner with the Autism Society, along with schools and county departments, to work with Senator Skoufis to improve and educate the Orange County community.”

The roundtable, held on June 3 at SUNY Orange in conjunction with the BRIDGES program, aimed to identify current challenges and gaps in services and to develop strategies to improve accessibility and support systems for the autism community.