New director of the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society will begin May 12

The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society Board of Trustees announced April 8 that Rose Chiocchi will join the library as its new director starting May 12.

Chiocchi comes to Goshen from the Pike County Public Library, where she has served as executive director since 2015.

With a strong commitment to community outreach, Chiocchi is excited to help the library further its mission to make the library a centerpiece of the community.

“I am honored to bring my years of library leadership experience to the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society and to contribute to its tradition of learning, history and community engagement,” Chiocchi says.

In her position at the Pike County Public Library, Chiocchi helped spearhead efforts to expand community partnerships for the popular Milford Readers & Writers Festival, which helped boost library visibility and usage.

She also led the creation and completion of a 3,000-square-foot children’s room at the library.

GPL&HS Board of Trustees President Emily Collado highlighted Chiocchi’s reputation for being skilled at managing library budgets and excelling at community fundraising as two strengths she brings to her new position.

During her time in Pike, Chiocchi secured $240,000 through grant writing and fundraising campaigns for library upgrades.

“In addition to her accomplishments and skills,” Collado said, “Rose brings a real warmth to her job. She’s going to fit in beautifully, and we’re so thrilled and lucky to have her.”

In its announcement of Chiocchi’s hiring, the Library Board acknowledged the hard work and commitment of the library staff, as well as Joslyn Bowling Dixon, who served as interim library director during the transition period.

“Their efforts ensured that the community’s needs were always met,” the trustees said in their statement.

Chiocchi will be charged with overseeing the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society, located at 366 Main St., Goshen. The library serves more than 18,000 residents of the Goshen School District, which encompasses the Village of Goshen and sections of the towns of Goshen, Chester, Hamptonburgh, Wallkill and Wawayanda.

In addition to the fiscal, personnel and building management of the GPL&HS, Chiocchi will oversee developing community partnerships within the greater Goshen area and guiding the strategic plan for the coming years.

Chiocchi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Temple University in Philadelphia, as well as a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Drexel University, also in Philadelphia.