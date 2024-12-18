Neuhaus visits Chester to discuss future of SLPAC

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus spoke at the December 11 Chester Town Board meeting to discuss the future of the SLPAC and the county’s interest in buying it.

“The county is in good financial shape,” he said. “It’s the right time to protect and preserve.”

Cindy Smith asked Neuhaus what he planned to do with the staff if the county does buy the building. He said the county would run the operation status quo for six months as it analyzes its options. A sale of the building would be subject to public referendum.

Councilmen Robert Courtenay and Larry Dysinger were absent from the meeting.

Building moratorium

The board has voted to extend the town’s building moratorium for lots over four units and most warehouses through March 22, 2025. The original moratorium was set to expire this month. Holdridge said he expected the zoning changes resulting from the comprehensive plan to be enacted by February, meaning the moratorium would likely end at that point upon a further vote from the board.

Budget woes

In other news, former Chester Supervisor Alex Jamieson commented to the board about this year’s budget, which features a tax hike of approximately 17%. “The budget gets an F,” he said, lamenting the fate of seniors on fixed incomes and lambasting board members for blaming prior boards for the budget situation when three of the five board members were on the prior board.

Grants, ARPA

The board voted to renew its contract for grant writing services with Millennium Strategies. The town paid them $36,000 in 2024 and the company procured over $100,000 in grants. The board also approved the police department’s request to attain a grant for $90,000 worth of security cameras.

The town board voted to use ARPA funds to purchase a $54,000 Chevy Tahoe for the police department. The board also voted to allocate $6,000 in ARPA fund for flashing warning signs on Meadow Ave.

Other business

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge announced a $95,000 community block grant to build pathways around the fields at Carpenter Community Park. He also introduced a resolution to introduce a local law for zombie poles intended to motivate private companies to remove poles no longer in use. A public hearing was set for January 22.

Holdridge announced the resignation of Elaine Szulwach as town cleaner and a resolution was passed abolishing the position. In its place the town will contract with Vanguard Cleaning Systems for $1,775 per month. This change will save the town over $10,000 annually.

A public hearing on a potentially controversial noise ordinance was scheduled for January 22. There is concern the ordinance would prohibit outdoor music performances at the Tin Barn Brewing in Sugar Loaf.

The board voted to sign the Jewish Family Services Friendly Visitor Program contract to provide services to the elderly. The $7,500 program was funded entirely by an anonymous donation from the public.

The board voted to charge the Warwick Drawing Group $350 per month to use the SLPAC gallery space every Tuesday.

The board voted to authorize a $6,595 purchase of a Boss dual motor electric spreader to help with salting and sanding, as well as a $7,199 Protech pusher to move snow.