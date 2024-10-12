Local farm hosts culinary contest to help those in need

To combat food insecurity in Orange County, All One One All Farm in Goshen is hosting Pumpkin Palooza from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at which contestants will showcase their culinary skills using pumpkin or winter squash as the main ingredient in their dishes.

“We create these events to bring the community together while supporting a greater cause, because good agriculture should be for everyone,” Alix Daguin, project director, said of the farm’s events. “Our first two ‘Smackdowns’ were a huge success. Home cooks shared their best recipes and people of all ages came to taste and vote. We had so much fun, and most importantly, we raised funds to support those in need.”

For a $20 entry fee, participants can compete for the chance to win one-of-a-kind gifts from Grow Peace Studio and a special prize basket featuring the farm’s handcrafted goods, including in-house distilled liquor, vegetables, indigo-dyed merchandise and D’Artagnan charcuterie.

Additionally, “taster” tickets ($5) allow attendees to try an assortment of pumpkin-based dishes and vote for their favorite. Proceeds from Pumpkin Palooza will support the farm’s Fresh Food for All program.

The day will feature live music, refreshments, and house-made focaccia. The farm stand eatery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with cocktails and beer available for purchase. All One One All Farm is located at 221 Craigville Road in Goshen.

For more information and to register in advance, visit PumpkinPalooza24.eventbrite.com.