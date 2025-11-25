Library Roundup

Something we’ve recently started doing that not many folks know about is loading up the first Saturday of every month with extra programs. We want to make sure everyone knows about the variety of activities they can find on Dec. 6, and the first Saturday of every month thereafter.

First is our Saturday Morning Book Club which meets at 10:00. On Dec. 6, we’ll be discussing “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano with copies available in regular, large print, and audio at the circulation desk. If you cannot read the book before the next meeting, the January book is “The Women” by Kristin Hannah.

Our new Herbal Hour is right after that book club at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 6. This casual group comes together to sip on some herbal tea and discuss the world of herbs: from herbal crafts, recipes, cultivation techniques, potential health benefits, and anything else connected to the world of herbs.

Our Chess Club is another first-Saturday program that meets monthly at 2:00 p.m. This club is open to all ages, from children through adults, and skill levels from complete beginners to highly skilled players ranked in the International Chess Federation. If you’re interested in the strategies of the royal game, you should attend! We have some members who are established enthusiasts that can play at a high level and some others who are still learning the rules.

Our normal book clubs will be meeting throughout the month although in a somewhat lighter capacity. The Midnight Society, our horror book club, will be discussing the graphic novel “From Hell” by Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell on Dec. 11. Our Sweet Pepper Readers romance book club will be discussing “The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year” by Ally Carter. Our two cookbook clubs will be combining for a special holiday potluck party. And our rotating book club, Read the Room, will be casually discussing and reflecting on what we’ve all been reading lately.

On Wednesday Dec. 10, we have a class to Make Your Own Custom Etched Cookie Jar at 6:00 p.m. Turn your design into a stencil using The Libratory’s Cricut Maker 3 and etch it into a jar you can take home. Space is limited, so register online or at the reference desk quickly.

On Dec. 20 at 1:00 p.m. we’re hosting the World Premier of MusicForHumanity.org – A Film Celebrating 20 Years of Music Scholarships. It will focus on the local recipients of scholarships from the nonprofit organization Music For Humanity and feature some extremely talented musicians.

We also have several programs for children on our calendar. As always, you can find a full list of programs on our website, goshenpubliclibrary.org.

And just so nobody is caught unaware, the library will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, and 31, as well as on Jan. 1.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call (845) 294-6606.