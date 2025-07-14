Library Roundup

Our big annual Craft Supply Swap is coming up on July 26. We have already received some fantastic donations but are still looking for more. We thought we’d like to highlight some of the potential craft materials that will be available because this is one of our most exciting library events of the year.

Don’t feel like “swap” means that you must donate something to take something. We understand that some people are looking to thin out what they have around the house and other people are looking to try something new but don’t want to sink money into something they’re not sure they’ll like. If you want to come on July 26 just to load up on some free stuff, you’re welcome to.

In the past, patrons have found wood carving tools, calligraphy pens and ink, patterns for making clothes in both human and doll sizes, yarn, fabric, knitting needles and crochet hooks, and countless other things. With stores like JoAnn Fabrics gone, this is a fantastic opportunity to expand your crafting horizons at no cost.

Conversely, if you’ve been holding onto craft supplies and don’t have a use for them anymore, we’d love to have them so we can find them a new home! Maybe you have a paint-by-number set you never found time to start, a wood burning kit you bought for one project and now sits collecting dust, or a couple yards of fabric that seemed appealing in the store but doesn’t suit your style anymore. As long as what you have is in clean, usable, new or gently used condition, we’re happy to take it. You can bring whatever you have to the Reference Desk any time we’re open by July 23 and drop it off.

In other goings on, we’re pleased to announce that we are now offering circulation services in the children’s room. Previously, if you wanted to have a person check out your books, you’d have to bring them downstairs into the adult section of the library. While we have upgraded our self-checkout machines to make the process smoother than ever, we’re glad that we can offer the human touch of having a person help you check out your items from the children’s section.

We also want to make sure everyone knows about our Tiny Art Show coming up on August 1. For this program we have tiny canvases available at our adult reference desk for artists of all ages (not just kids!) to adorn with whatever images they see fit with the theme “Color Our World” using paint, markers, fabrics, or any other art supplies you can attach to the canvas. Bring the canvas back by July 25 and we’ll include it in the show. We’re hosting a special “Lit Gala” reception for the show on August 8 and we’ll include more information in an upcoming column.

If you have any questions, ask us at the reference desk, any time that we’re open.