Library Roundup

September is here and we have a slate of exciting new programs at the Goshen Public Library.

First is the long-awaited return of the Friends Lecture Series on Sept. 13 at 10:00 a.m. The Friends of the Library will be hosting Claire Bellerjeau, coauthor of the book “Remember Liss” who discovered Liss - a woman enslaved in New York during the 18th and 19th centuries - through 17 years of original research. Liss’ life reveals the often-overlooked history of slavery in New York and her involvement with Robert Townsend, who was a key member of George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring.

Our ongoing Wednesday Wellness series continues every Wednesday in the library’s community room with alternating health-focused practices. This month, there’s Gentle Yoga at 9:30 a.m. on the 17 and Gentle Zumba at 9:00 a.m. on the 24.

The library’s Video Game Club returns to the normal meeting date of the third Saturday of the month, Sept. 20, at 2:00 p.m. There are fun video games to play projected on the library’s Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation 5.

Starting at noon on Sept. 24, we will again host the New York Blood Center for a blood drive. Reservations can be made through the Blood Center’s website or by clicking the link on our online calendar. Your donation can help save up to three lives and so, even if you’ve never given blood before, we ask the members of our community to consider donating.

Later in the month, on Sept. 27 at 2:00 p.m., we are pleased to host the return of our concert series in partnership with Music for Humanity featuring a performance by Chris Raabe. Raabe, the Hudson Valley’s very own “Guitar Hero,” has been moving and entertaining audiences for over a decade. The passionate artist has roots in genres of soul and rock, but when it comes to the blues, he is in a league of his own. Time and time again he delivers soulful and colorful performances that keep listeners on the edge of their seats. He captivates listeners with harmonious guitar playing and unique vocal qualities. Gathering influence from an array of different artists and genres, he has developed his own unique sound. His music offers a front-row seat to blues-based emotions further revealing his message that music is spiritual and has the power to influence and transport the listener.

We also will be having the first in our series of basic computer classes with Computers 101 on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m., which will cover the most basic aspects of using a computer. Everyone will be using library-provided laptops for the class and will learn how computers work, word processing, and using the internet. Space is extremely limited, so if you’re interested, make sure to sign up on our calendar ASAP.

The library is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For more information, log onto https://goshenpubliclibrary.org/