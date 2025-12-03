Library Roundup

As winter approaches and the nights grow long, many of us are looking for inside activities and one of the most popular is playing video games. The video game collection we maintain at the Goshen Public Library is one of the best in the RCLS system and we’re proud to have hundreds of games for consoles going back as far as the era of the Nintendo Wii, and Xbox 360 to modern systems like the PlayStation 5.

If you have a video game console and are looking for something to play without spending money, stop by the library and see what we have! We have many popular games that can appeal to all types of gamers. If you like a narrative-driven single player experience with a survival-horror slant, you might appreciate Alan Wake II on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox Series X. In this game, you play as both a horror author who has been trapped in an alternate dimension, and an FBI agent investigating a series of murders. The game has been widely celebrated by critics, and the physical copies we have at the library include several DLC add-ons included on the disc.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more family friendly that can be played multiplayer, you may enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for the Nintendo Switch. This is a beat-’em-up in the style of the classic Ninja Turtles arcade game from 1989, updated for modern sensibilities. With charming pixel-art and six-player cooperative gameplay, this is a treat sure to appeal to fans of the Ninja Turtles no matter their age.

If you don’t own a video game console but are still curious to try the library’s game collection: you’re in luck. We also lend out the plug & play Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Classic and Super NES Classic. Each of these includes everything you need to connect to a modern TV and play 8- and 16-bit video games. The NES games include essential classics like Super Mario Bros, Castlevania, Bubble Bobble, and Ninja Gaiden. The SNES games range from action-heavy arcade-style games like Contra III: The Alien Wars to role-playing games like EarthBound, to exciting competitive multiplayer games like Super Mario Kart.

No matter what your gaming sensibilities are, the library is here to support your passion! If you want to meet up with other gamers, we also host a monthly Video Game Club on the third Saturday of every month at 2:00. The next meeting, on Dec. 20, will be in the upstairs meeting room, but typically we meet in the Pomares Community Room. If you’re looking for any games that we don’t own, your RCLS library card lets you check out video games from across the library system and many libraries allow their games to be sent through transit. So, if you don’t see it on the shelf, ask at the reference desk and we might be able to find it for you.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call (845) 294-6606.