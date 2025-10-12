Library Roundup

New York Comic Con happened in New York City earlier this month, and our library sent some representatives to study the pop-culture landscape and prepare for the return of the library’s own pop-culture con, Go Con, in the next year. As we prepare for exciting festivities in the future, we thought this would be a great opportunity to share some of the ways the Goshen Library can feed your interests in pop culture and geek culture.

These days, pop culture and geek culture are united. Twenty-five years ago, animated movies based on Japanese comics were a niche market, primarily of interest to a select few. But nowadays, movies like “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” dominate box offices both domestically and abroad. The library is here for the members of the community with a passion for these things. If you explore our physical collection, you’ll find anime on Blu-Ray and DVD in addition to collections of manga and graphic novels split up by target ages for kids, young adults, and adults.

Something that bears repeating is that your library card gives you access to the full collection of materials from across the Ramapo Catskill Library System. By browsing our catalog online, easily found through our website, goshenpubliclibrary.org, you can find a huge world of manga available to be sent to be picked up here in Goshen, or any other nearby libraries.

One of the services we offer is Hoopla, a digital streaming platform that includes access to digital comics, as well as a huge variety of movies and TV shows, in addition to eBooks and audiobooks. The variety of Hoopla is fantastic and if you’ve never tried it before, we strongly recommend giving it a look. There are some restrictions with Hoopla though: due to the way it is licensed, patrons are limited to checking out five titles a month. Additionally, this service is only for Goshen Public Library cardholders, not any surrounding areas.

In an unrelated note, we also want to draw attention to some of our community-focused programming this month. On Oct. 23 at 6:00 p.m., we’re hosting Smart Steps for the Future: Understanding Life Insurance. Jesse Loyd from New York Life will be explaining the world of life insurance in an easy-to-understand manner.

Also, October is the month of the Great Giveback, and we’re collecting pajamas and storybooks on behalf of Beyond Bedtime (formerly Pajama Program) to help bring comfort to children in need for the entire month. We’re collecting new/unused pajamas for children ages 12 and under in collection boxes in the library through the end of the month. Please consider contributing!

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call (845) 294-6606.