Library Roundup

One of the exciting new programs we’ve started at the library is hosting Homeschool Hubs. This program was developed to meet the educational and social needs of the growing homeschool community. Each patron has different reasons for homeschooling and many of them educate using different techniques but no matter the reason or the path, we are dedicated to holding a space for these families. The program, which has quickly become a valued community resource, offers hands-on sensory labs, fosters social and emotional growth, and provides access to educational materials and technology. Activities are designed to accommodate children of varying ages, as homeschool families often attend with all their children.

The Homeschool Hub lab curriculums cover a variety of subjects like science, literacy, math, and art. Examples include: learning about an artist and then painting in the style of that artist, learning about planet Earth and making a 3-D model of the Earth and its inner layers, studying basic themes like apples from flower to seed to fruit, then writing/reading/counting all about apples.

This program provides crucial opportunities for homeschooled children to interact with peers and for parents to network with other homeschooling families. It allows families to learn in groups: from a mom with a toddler on her lap, to the 5-year-old next to her, and her teenager learning to draw, off to the side with other teens.

The program has proven to be in high-demand and helps strengthen relationships with our community’s families. Participants report that the library serves as a “hub and a community center and that they feel supported.” Our patrons have also saved money on educational materials, which has been helpful to them and encouraging.

In other programming news, a whimsical piece of Goshen’s cinematic past returns to the screen this fall. On Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m., The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society will present a special screening of the charming short film “Winter of the Witch” in the Pomares Community Meeting Room.

Filmed on location at a historic Victorian home right in the Village of Goshen, “Winter of the Witch” combines the appeal of local history, children’s literature, and vintage charm. The film stars Hermione Gingold and Anna Strasberg with Burgess Meredith as the narrator rounding out the cast.

Based on the children’s book “Old Black Witch” by Harry and Wende Devlin, this 25-minute film enjoyed national exposure after being recommended by Parent’s Magazine and distributed to elementary schools across the country. For many who grew up in the 1970s and 80s, it became a classroom favorite. Today, it remains a source of nostalgia for adults who remember the film’s cozy haunted house, magical pancakes, and gentle humor.

Families and community members of all ages are invited to attend. Children are encouraged to bring a pillow or blanket to sit up front near the screen — and Halloween costumes are welcome! Refreshments will be served.

This free event is sponsored by the Junior Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, a volunteer group of high school students passionate about preserving and sharing Goshen’s local history.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call (845) 294.6606.