Library Roundup

This month’s display features some of the artifacts from the Diane & Joey Vento collection.

Top shelf is a tribute to the NYC-area Thanksgiving Day tradition of showing the original King Kong on WOR-TV (channel 9). It includes glassware from 1976, featuring Coke Cups and an original 1968 box for an Aurora model kit.

Shelf two features relics from the 1939-1940 and 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair, including unused original perfume from 1939, Sinclair dinosaur models from 1964 and glassware from ‘65. One of the Blue Cobalt lamps from the 1964-1965 New York State Pavilion is also on display. As an interesting aside, most of the iron from the 1939 fair was demolished to make armaments for World War II.

The two lower shelves feature Diane’s extensive collection of books and ornaments by Joan Walsh Anglund, a children’s book illustrator and author. Diane’s collection started in the late 1960s with a love of her books and illustrations. She describes the act of acquiring items in the collection like a treasure hunt, finding different items in odd places. Some of the dolls are from Lloyd’s in Middletown (circa 1980s), figurines are from Avon, paper dolls from Auntie EL’s in Suffern, ornaments from a pharmacy in Hicksville and the paper weight was found at the Great American Weekend in Goshen.

Diane’s love of Americana and folk art started her on a collection that has grown over the years.

“My collection started with Joey’s father, Sonny, bringing home movie relics, artifacts, props and memorabilia,” she said.

The Ventos are past residents of Goshen and have combined pieces of their two collections for this library display. Most of all, they were inspired by both of their parents’ love for things like music, arts and film and they are happy and honored to share this with the community.

