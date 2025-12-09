Library Roundup

We’re now in the thick of the holiday season and we have plenty of upcoming events and festive goodies to make your days merry and bright!

Our big event for the month is Confection Connection on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 5:30. This is an all-ages program for adults and families to get together and enjoy an evening of games, crafts, and treats. We will be showcasing the gingerbread house competition entries and announcing a winner. We’re also collecting donations of coffee and tea for the Goshen Food Pantry and all donors will be entered into a raffle. As an additional incentive, we will have a gift-wrapping station for folks to wrap any holiday gifts they may have.

This is also a great time to consider signing up for our Spice of the Month program. Every month, we offer a different spice through the reference desk along with a few recipes to try. You can share your culinary experiments with the spice on Facebook or Instagram by tagging us and using the hashtag #GPLspiceotm - we always look forward to seeing what the members of our community create. Registration online or at the reference desk for Spice of the Month is required to ensure that we can make the spice pack available. Spice packs will be available on Monday, Dec. 15.

For another notable event that week, check out the Goshen High School Music Department as they once again tour the Town of Goshen. The Goshen High School band, orchestra, and chorus will all be performing at the library on Dec. 17 from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. for a delightful concert of holiday favorites.

Rounding out the week, on Dec. 20 at 1:00 p.m., we’re hosting the world premiere of “MusicForHumanity.org - A Film Celebrating 20 years of Music Scholarships.” This feature-length documentary will cover the history of Music For Humanity - who have provided dozens of music scholarships - and will contain performances from several popular local musicians.

Our electric kettle and coffee maker drive, in partnership with the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry, will continue through the end of the month. New kettles and coffee makers can be dropped off any time the library is open, or if you would like to order one online, you can choose to have it shipped directly to us at: Goshen Public Library, 366 Main St., Goshen, N.Y. 10918.

As the year draws towards a close, we also want to remind everyone that the library will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1. We would like to extend warm winter wishes to the entire Goshen community and your continued patronage.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call 845-294-6606.