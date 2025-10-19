Library Roundup

As the weather gets cooler, a lot of folks find themselves looking for indoor activities to pass the time. One of the great ways to do this is by playing a game. You may be surprised to learn that the library boasts a collection of puzzles, board games, and video games that can be fun for everyone.

Right across from the circulation desk, we have our puzzles and board games. If you haven’t been keeping up with board game trends over the past couple of decades, you may be surprised by how much the world of games has changed.

While classic board games like Monopoly, Sorry, and Clue still have a following and can all be found in our collection, there has been a growing community of board game enthusiasts who prefer games that rely less on dice rolls and more on strategy. Some of these games, like Ticket to Ride, are easy to learn while having a depth of strategy that makes them immensely fun. If you’re looking for a new activity for family or friends, try a new board game from the library’s collection. And for more dedicated strategists, we’d like to note that the library has started a Chess Club for all ages and all levels that meets on the first Saturday of every month at 2:00 p.m.

The library is also proud of its video game collection. We have a wide variety of games for a wide variety of different platforms. We have games for older platforms including Nintendo Wii, Xbox 360, or Playstation 3 to more modern platforms including the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X. And because we’ve had some people ask about compatibility: Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 are all capable of playing the previous generation of games - Xbox One, Playstation 5, and Nintendo Switch respectively. We also have NES Classic and SNES Classic plug & play consoles with dozens of built in games each.

Here at the Library, we value hearing the voice of the community and always bear in mind that serving the public is our primary purpose. To facilitate this, we now have a suggestion box prominently located within our lobby area. If you have any suggestions or feedback that you’d like to share, we encourage you to fill out a card and leave it in the box! We can assure you that all comments are read and will be considered by the library administration.

And as a reminder for some of the programs we’re hosting here at the library, on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2:00 is the next in our series of concerts in partnership with Music for Humanity. We’ll be hosting a performance by Judith Tulloch. Her music has been described as world-pop-fusion with a jazzy edge and she has opened for artists as diverse as Pete Seeger, Bo Diddley, and Patti Smith. And on Tuesday, October 28 at 6:00 we’re hosting Terrifying Trivia with the return of Ant the Trivia Guy, to test the terrifying depths of your gnarled knowledge.