Hudson Valley middle and high school students invited to enter the 2026 Congressional App Challenge

Congressman Pat Ryan is encouraging Hudson Valley middle and high school students to participate in the 2026 Congressional App Challenge.

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual nationwide competition that encourages U.S. middle and high school students in each congressional district to learn coding and develop their own software applications, fostering STEM education and engagement with their local Representative.

Submissions for the Congressional App Challenge are due by Oct. 26

This challenge is open to middle and high school students; students must either attend school or reside in NY-18. Submissions are due Oct. 26; the portal can be found on Congressman Ryan’s website at https://patryan.house.gov/services/art-competition.

“I look forward to this every year. The Congressional App Challenge gives young people across the Hudson Valley a chance to build and demonstrate their entrepreneurial spirit for the benefit of the community we love,” said Ryan. “I am consistently so impressed with what our students submit – it truly gives me hope for the next generation of innovators growing up right here in the Hudson Valley. There’s one month left to submit, and I can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with!”

The Congressional App Challenge is a competition organized by Members of Congress across the country for middle school and high school students to create their own software applications and gain experience with computer coding.