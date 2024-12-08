x
Holiday shows & events

ENTERTAINMENT. Plenty of opportunities to feast, shop and celebrate.

| 08 Dec 2024 | 03:03
    Children catch flakes from the snow-making machines at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, Dec. 2 in front of the West Milford municipal building. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Ellie Opilla of Frankford poses with Santa and his reindeer at Christmas Village at the Shoppes at Lafayette on Saturday, Nov. 30. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Luke and Maggie Gibson of Oak Ridge look at the Holiday Train Display on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hamburg. The display was set up by the Sussex County Railroad Club. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Nicholas Phillips of Hardyston looks at a display Saturday, Nov. 23 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hamburg. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Olivia Kopala of Newton poses with Santa at the Festival of Lights celebration Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Newton Medical Center. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Residents get drinks during the Festival of Lights celebration Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Newton Medical Center. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Women shop at the Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Branchville. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Headless Horseman rides through Sparta on Halloween. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Addison Smith poses in the pumpkin patch at the Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Ogdensburg. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    JP Dillman of Milford, Pa., among figures at the Haunted Harvest Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Byram-A-Blaze on Friday, Oct. 18 was sponsored by the Byram PTA. It included a Trunk or Treat, pumpkin decorating, bounce house, games, face painting and food trucks. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Children paint pumpkins at Norwescap’s Fall Frolic in the Park on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Sussex County Community College in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Julian Dominguez, Denis Collins, Ariana Hastings and Amanda Papallo, all of New York, are dressed for Oktoberfest on Sept. 21-22 at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)

Sunday, Dec. 8

Live Nativity: Live animals, crafts for children and refreshments. All are welcome. 5 p.m. at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta. For information, call 973-702-0334.

Friday, Dec. 13

A Very Merry Spookmas: Holiday night market with music, shopping and Friday the 13th flash tattoos from 5 to 10 p.m. at Belcher Run Plaza, 1590 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m. at Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse, 435 N. Lakeshore Road, Hewitt. $18 for adults, $16 for children age 2 and older, and $1 for children age 2 and younger.

Cookie Bake Sale: Variety of homemade cookies, including gluten-free; breads; and nuts. Gloves provided and must be worn. 10 a.m. to noon at St. Thomas of Aquin Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg. 973-827-0360. Snow date: Saturday, Dec. 21.

9th annual Toy Drive and Photos with Santa: Bring a new in-box toy or gift card. No pets. 10 a.m. to noon at Highlands Family Success Center, 1801 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt. Call 973-506-6575 to register.

Christmas Fair at Sussex County Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market: Photos with Santa Al-paca. 4-H clubs will be selling handmade crafts and items. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar and Adoption Event: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Sponsored by Eleventh Hour Rescue.

Wreaths Across America: Wreaths will be laid at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, 926 County Highway 517, Vernon.

Wreaths Across America: Ceremony at noon followed by placement of wreaths at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta. Sponsor a wreath for $17 online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=ED40E033-F9A6-4EF1-ADD1-623E0E182BF6&pageIds=21274,171871

Wreaths Across America: Ceremony at noon followed by placement of wreaths at Old Newton Burial Ground, 79 Main St. Sponsor a wreath for $17 online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=E10BB44E-6C83-422F-B8AC-BB7C0AAD5B23&pageIds=150500,150499

Wreaths Across America: Ceremony at noon at Veterans Memorial Park in front of municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Placement of wreaths afterward at West Milford Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1452 Union Valley Road. To sponsor a wreath for $17, go online to wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=EF85C27E-4439-4513-A3E7-6C31EE627D29&pageIds=142570,0

“The Nutcracker”: Presented by the Centre for Dance Artistry at 1 p.m. at Newton High School. Tickets are $22. Purchase them online at thecentrefordanceartistry.com/cda-store/

Operation Toy Train: Santa arrives on train at 2:40 p.m. at Newfoundland Station, 1667 Green Pond Road. Bring a new unwrapped toy.

Christmas Festival: Tree lighting, Nativity scene, photos with Christmas characters, snowball fights, make your own gingerbread house, crafts and refreshments. 3 p.m. at Sparta Evangelical Free Church, 385 Houses Corner Road, Sparta.

Operation Toy Train: Free children’s games, crafts, model train display, robotics demonstration, visit by Smokey the Bear and Touch-a-Truck display. 1 to 6 p.m. at Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road. Santa arrives on train at 3:55 p.m. Bring a new unwrapped toy. Ice cream and baked goods available for purchase.

Operation Toy Train: Train arrives at 4:50 p.m. (please arrive at 4 p.m.) at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon. Bring a new unwrapped train. Santa will be there.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Yuletide Stroll: 11 a.m. on Main Street in Stillwater.

Frankie’s Christmas Spectacular: Entertainment, photos with Santa, tricky tray, vendors, cookie decorating, face painting and food from noon to 5 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248, 66 Main St., Sparta. Admission is one new unwrapped toy per child. All proceeds to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Ronald McDonald House.

Weis Winter Wonderland: Sustainability fundraiser. Second-hand gift market, nature crafts, campfire and hot cocoa. 1:30 to 4 p.m. at 150 Snake Den Road, Ringwood. No registration required. For information, call 973-835-2160.

Franklin Band’s Holiday Concert: 2 p.m. in the Franklin Borough School auditorium, 50 Washington Ave. Free admission; donations appreciated.

Joint Advent Lessons and Carols Service: Choir singers from St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Sparta and Church of the Messiah in Chester will sing a wide range of Advent hymns. Readers will present lessons of the Advent season. 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s, 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta.

Christmas by the Fire: Festive night of singing Christmas carols outside. 5 p.m. at the Plant Church, 1693 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Free admission. Dress warmly.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Santa at Greendell Station: See Santa from 10 a.m. to noon at 12 Wolfs Corner Road, Greendell. Organized by the Lackawanna Cutoff Historical Committee, which is working to restore a historic train station and establish it as the Greendell Station Museum.

Holiday Train Display: Sussex County Railroad Club will exhibit model trains with winter/holiday themes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dorothy Henry library branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon. All ages welcome; no registration required.

Christmas Market: Shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St. Soup, coffee, hot chocolate and tea available for purchase.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols: 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton. Free admission; free will offering request.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Santa Claus is Coming to Town: Santa will tour with the Ogdensburg Fire Department. Time to be announced.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

14th annual Christmas Day dinner: From 1 to 4 p.m., the Wantage United Methodist Church will serve a dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, veggies, stuffing and dessert or lasagna as an alternative. For children, chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese. Reservations required for time slots at 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m. Call 973-875-4488 or send a text to Melissa at 973-997-1822. Leave your name, phone number, how many coming, which dinner is preferred and time you will arrive. Pick up and free local delivery available. Pick-ups and deliveries between 4 and 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Menorah Lighting: Hanukah Celebration of Lights at 7 p.m. at Vernon Township Fire Department, County Road 515.

Send information about events to editor.ann@strausnews.com

ONGOING EVENTS
Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village: Mile-long drive-thru holiday light show. Indoor Christmas Village open from 5 p.m. until close. Photos with Santa. Winter beer garden. Through Dec. 30. 94 Championship Place, Augusta. Tickets start at $29. Buy them online at vivenu.com/seller/sussex-county-miners-oiwj
49th annual Victorian Christmas: The first floor of Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, is decorated for the holidays and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15. Tickets available at the door for $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens age 62 and older, and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free. For information, call 973-962-2240 or go online to ringwoodmanor.org
German Christmas Market of New Jersey: Vendors, entertainment and family activities. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance for ages 13 and older; $7 at the door and $5 in advance for senior citizens age 62 and older. Free admission for veterans and children age 12 and younger. Buy tickets online at tickets.njstatefair.org/tickets Most of the proceeds are donated to Sussex County charities.
“Tis The Season To Sing - A Holiday Sing Along”: Presented by the West Milford Players at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at thewestmilfordplayers.org
Christmas in the Village: Jefferson Museum, decorated as “Candy Land Christmas,” will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Free admission. 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson.