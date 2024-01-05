Holdridge takes the helm at inaugural town board meeting

On January 3, the Chester Town Board held a public reorganization meeting to address a multitude of topics related to the implementation of new Supervisor Brandon Holdridge. In his inaugural gathering as acting supervisor, Holdridge asked the audience to bear with him, as he read from a lengthy reorganization document that detailed standard operating procedures and conduct for the board to adhere by.

All of the policies in the reorganization document were adopted from those that were in effect during former Supervisor Robert Valentine’s term. Amongst the adopted policies were the continuation of board meetings to be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Additionally, the designated newspaper will remain the Times Herald Record, and the polling stations for each district within the municipality will remain unchanged for the time being. Holdridge did express the tentative nature of these plans, stating, “This is all subject to change once we get the ward system in.”

The board voted to waive a law that prohibits the sale of liquor on town property, in order to allow the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center to continue serving alcoholic beverages at their events. The waiver, which was unanimously approved, will be in effect for the entire 2024 calendar year.

Later in the meeting, Holdridge read through the resolution by the Town of Chester relating to the official undertaking of municipal officers. It is required by law that the town board approve the undertaking of certain official positions, including those of the board members. The resolution, which serves as a conduct guideline for town officers, was unanimously passed, and scheduled to be signed following the meeting.

Finally, the appointments of a several town officials were voted on by the board. Notably, Tom Becker was appointed as deputy supervisor. The titles of deputy town clerk and deputy town registrar were appointed to Heidi Schmidt, while Linda Zappala was named both deputy receiver of taxes, and town registrar. Contingent on a background check, the board is expected to approve Neil Meyer as town comptroller. Following a multi-applicant interview process, Holdridge noted that the board felt Meyer was the most suitable candidate, and he has verbally committed to accept the role.

Additionally, the Warwick Valley Humane Society was voted to remain the official animal control office for the Town of Chester.

One immediately noticeable change implemented by Holdridge is the roll call voting system, wherein the board members have their names read aloud during a voting session. After they are addressed, they will publicly declare their stance on a particular issue by answering in the affirmative, abstaining, or providing a “nay.” Supervisor Holdridge says that this tactic has been employed in the interest of transparency the public.