Goshen police say driver played ‘jump rope’ with unrolled stack of tickets

A commercial vehicle driver left a traffic stop holding approximately 20 feet worth of tickets and violations last week after being pulled over in the Town of Goshen, police said.

“The stop was conducted last Thursday on Route 17M near the highway by one of our commercial vehicle enforcement officers and someone from the DOT was also there,” Town of Goshen Chief of Police James Post said Tuesday. “We think they were hauling construction debris to the dump on a trailer, which wasn’t covered well. I believe the driver received 26 tickets and even more safety and service violations The vehicle was impounded.”

Violations – according to Post – included unsafe tires, brake issues, giant holes in the frames of the truck and a partially covered load. The vehicle was impounded.

The driver, who is an owner/operator and did not have a DOT medical card, and his two passengers mocked the process during the stop.

“He told the officer that he doesn’t care how many tickets he gives him because he is leaving the country anyway,” Post said of the driver, whose name police are not releasing prior to a court appearance. “The driver and another guy were waving the trail of tickets like a jump rope and the third guy was jumping. They had a good laugh.”

Police said the men showed no signs of being under the influence of any substances.

“Not impaired, they were just unhappy and didn’t take it well,” Post said. “They were offered a ride home and just walked.”