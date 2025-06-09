Nothing says “Father’s Day” like brunch on the farm.

A Father’s Day Farm Brunch will be held on June 15 at All One One All (AOOA) Farm, 221 Craigville Road, Goshen. The first seating is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

A prix fixe menu will feature borscht, pulled pork, smoked potato salad, a fresh vegetable slaw, and more for $55 for adults and $25 for children 12 & under.

More info and to make a reservation, log onto https://www.alloneoneall.org/fathersday.