District presents athletic complex plan to seniors

Chester Union Free School District brought its proposal for a new Interscholastic Athletic Facility to the Chester Senior Center last week for an exclusive presentation and discussion with members of the Golden Age Club. Superintendent Catherine O’Hara, members of the Board of Education, student athletes, and administrators visited the center, with the goal of ensuring community members have the information they will need to vote on Dec. 16.

The Chester Union Free School District has hosted multiple events to discuss the capital project, which would include a multi-sport, turf field, eight-lane track, lit pedestrian walking path, ADA/emergency access, field house with meeting/treatment areas for teams, locker rooms, public restrooms and more. The facility would serve as a resource for Chester students, families and the broader community.

After the presentation, O’Hara fielded questions in another room so as to not interfere with the club’s scheduled meeting and bingo game. Three community members spoke with her about facilities, finances and public access. O’Hara said members of the public should reach out with comments or questions.

“We encourage anyone with questions to contact us,” O’Hara said. “Whether it’s a meeting, a phone call or an email, we want to make sure every community member has the information they need.”

Community members who have not been able to attend an informational event, can explore the section of CUFSD’s website dedicated to the project which can be found at https://shorturl.at/MKnUF. Community members can also expect to receive information in the mail this month.

The vote will take place in the Chester Academy Band Room on Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.