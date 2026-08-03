Congressman Pat Ryan to host service academy information session this fall

Congressman Pat Ryan will host his fourth annual fall service academy information session on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monroe-Woodbury High School, in the auditorium located at 155 Dunderberg Road in Central Valley. The event is open to the public. Students, parents, and educators interested in learning about the service academy nomination process, meeting nomination board interviewers, or discovering other pathways to service are encouraged to attend.

“At West Point, I learned to live a life grounded in duty, honor, and service to our county. Nominating the next generation of leaders is an incredible privilege,” said Ryan. “Our military is also one of our most diverse institutions. My goal is to develop an officer corps that reflects our community. This starts by reaching out to everyone in New York’s 18th Congressional District and empowering them with the information and resources to take part in the nomination process - I hope to see any young person interested in pursuing national service there.”

Congressman Ryan graduated from the United States military Academy at West Point in 2004 and is the first West Point graduate to represent the Academy in Congress. Ryan serves on the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees the United States Service Academies.

Applicants to the United States Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, and Naval academies must first receive a nomination from a member of either the U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives or can receive service connected nominations if they are currently enlisted in the U.S. Military. The U.S. Air Force, Military, and Naval academies also accept nominations from the U.S. President and Vice President. The United States Coast Guard Academy does not require a nomination. Nominated applicants then must apply to and receive an appointment from the respective U.S. Service Academy itself.

U.S. Service Academies provide appointees with a four-year, tuition-free undergraduate education. Graduates are then commissioned as officers in their respective military branch and serve for a minimum five-year commitment.

Applicants for nomination must be at least 17 years old as of July 1 of the year of admission to an academy, but must not have passed their 23rd birthday. They must be a U.S. citizen, unmarried, not pregnant, and without legal obligation to support children or other dependents. Applicants must also reside within the boundaries of the 18th Congressional District of New York and meet the medical, physical, and academic requirements of the academy.

Applications must be received by the office no later than Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. Interested constituents can find additional information on the nomination process on Congressman Ryan’s website or by contacting his district offices at (845) 443-2930.

For more information on the Service Academy Information Session, contact destiny.hallenbeck@mail.house.gov or call (845) 443-2930.