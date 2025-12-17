Community in unity

On Monday, Dec. 15, community members came together for a powerful Unity Lighting, held both in solidarity with one another and in remembrance of the tragic shooting that occurred in Australia.

More than 250 families, children, neighbors, and community leaders gathered and stood together in love and firmly against hate.

Also in attendance were Village of Goshen Mayor Molly O’Donnell, members of the Village Board, Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta, and Orange County Legislator Jonathan Redeker, whose presence reinforced a message of safety, respect, and unity.

Rabbi Meir Borenstein of Chabad Goshen addressed the crowd with words of hope and gratitude, reminding all in attendance that the light of Hanukkah must shine brightly against the darkness of evil in the world. In contrast to the tragedy we mourned, the atmosphere was filled with warmth, support, and optimism.

Thousands of chocolate coins were thrown, children smiled, and residents from across the village stood side by side, creating a beautiful and moving display of compassion, unity, and light.