Chinese youth group explores Asian identity effects on youth

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (APAHM), when people recognize the contributions and rich history of AAPI communities in America and also the challenges they have faced. On Friday, May 13, the Orange County Chinese Association (OCCA) Youth Group and Student Government hosted a Zoom panel discussion of the Asian identity’s impact on young adults and students in the community. The discussion explored the challenges, experiences, and characteristics of the Asian identity.

Panelists included Dr. Roger Chao, Katie Luo, and Rachel Shih, all of whom are working young adults or attending college and active members in the OCCA community. OCCA member Jeffery Shi acted as facilitator for this panel discussion.

To kick off the meeting, a diverse group of speakers gave opening remarks that allowed them to share their experiences surrounding APAHM and the AAPI community. The speakers included Senator James Skoufis, Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, Dr. Jiang Lan (OCCA Vice President), and Ken Chan (OCCS Principal). Throughout the meeting, panelists shared a variety of perspectives in response to questions regarding the characteristics and impact of the Asian identity, challenges that have affected them personally, and resilience that they have shown as an Asian-American in today’s less than optimal landscape.

Despite distinct experiences and ideas, a few common themes persisted throughout the conversation. One of them was struggling with Asian identity at a young age while living and attending school in a predominantly white area. The panelists voiced their thoughts about how at times, all they wanted to do was fit in.

This challenge emerged due to lack of engagement with other Asians in the community, leading to a feeling of isolation and being singled out. Embracing unique AAPI identities is critical with the spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence. The panelists all agreed that finding support in the Asian community is crucial and banding together to speak out against the hate and injustices faced in America. To close the meeting, each panelist shared a piece of advice for OCCA youth community members.

Although community members face many obstacles, Asian Americans have a long and rich history in this country, featuring many successes and accomplishments that should be recognized.