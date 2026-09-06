Chester Union Free School District welcomes back students

A little bit of rain on Sept. 2 couldn’t dampen back-to-school spirit at Chester Academy or Chester Elementary School. The two school communities were buzzing as friends, classmates, and faculty caught up with one another.

Students filled the Chester Academy lobby well before first period, as sixth graders and freshmen were ready to explore their new class assignments. The guidance department ushered students to their room destinations, with daily class schedules in hand.

“The first day of school went extremely well, and it was great to have our students back in the building. Our students came prepared, were cooperative, and did an excellent job getting back into the routines and expectations of the school year,” said principal John Flanagan.

Instructors met their first period classes, and other faculty manned the hallways to assist students in locating classrooms or simply catching up. All morning, the corridors were filled with summer recaps and well wishes for the year ahead.

“I was especially impressed with how well our sixth-grade students transitioned to the Academy and how confidently they navigated the building, including managing their lockers. Seeing the energy and excitement throughout the building was a great way to start the school year. We are off to a strong start, and I am looking forward to a wonderful and successful school year,” Flanagan said.

Ten school buses later arrived at Chester Elementary School, where a group of teachers and district personnel were waiting to welcome the 384 students enrolled for the school year. Among the school’s newest students were 46 kindergarteners, 36 pre-K students and others who joined Chester Union Free School District over the summer.

CES Principal Mary Kate Boesch and School Culture Coordinator Doreen Baptiste were among the volunteers helping the smallest students down the steps of the bus, and delivering them to the building.

“I love welcoming our youngest members to the CES family every September. Seeing our CES community and parent volunteers supporting them as they make their way to their classrooms to meet their new teachers is so special,” said Boesch.

The students had hugs for parents, and high fives for their bus drivers and school resource officers. Joyful reunions arose between friends and familiar faces when the groups entered the CES hallways.

Some students enjoyed breakfast in the cafeteria before finding their rooms; others navigated their pre-k classes with ease, thanks to the help of older siblings and teachers.

“There was such a positive energy across our schools on the first day. From our youngest learners at CES to our students at Chester Academy, our teachers, staff, and parent volunteers came together to create a welcoming start to the school year. That sense of connection and community has us excited for the year ahead,” said district superintendent Catherine O’Hara.

The pledge of allegiance, recited by five brand-new fifth graders, signaled the start of a great school year.

“There is nothing quite like the excitement of the first day of school, and I am looking forward to a wonderful 2026–2027 school year filled with excitement, learning, and new opportunities for our students,” added Boesch.