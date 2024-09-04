Chester hires new building inspector

At its August 28 meeting the Chester Town Board voted to hire Andrew Contarino as the town’s new building inspector. He will be paid a salary of $95,000 per year for a 35-hour work week.

The town had lost prior building inspector John Hand, who was paid $90,000 per year, to the village of Woodbury, who made him a better offer. John O’Rourke of Lanc and Tully had been filling the position on an interim basis.

At their August 14 board meeting the town hired Kayla Leicht as assistant to the building inspector at a cost of $55,000 per year. This is a new position.

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said among those interviewed Contarino is “by far the best person for this position.”

Zombie poles

During public discussion Richard Logothetis asked if the town was going to do anything about so-called zombie poles — utility poles that no longer serve any purpose. Holdridge said the town is working on a draft to penalize companies that don’t take them down.

Ethics

The board set a public hearing for a reform to the ethics code affecting the Board of Ethics. Holdridge said the proposed law would grant greater autonomy to the Board of Ethics. The hearing will take place September 25.

Town business

The county DPW has rejected a request by the town of Chester to add a right turn lane to King’s Highway where it approaches 17M, board members noted.

Board members Tom Becker and Larry Dysinger donated their time to help repair welding at the town’s 9/11 memorial. Al Fusco Engineering also donated resources to complete the project.

Board members had tabled a discussion on a new noise ordinance several meetings ago. During discussion it was mentioned that the noise ordinance would likely be discussed at the next board meeting.

Government business

The town concluded a five-year process of updating its employee handbook. The board approved the new handbook, including an amendment increasing bereavement leave from three to five days, by a 5-0 vote. Board members noted that the rules in the handbook might not apply the same to union employees.

Connie Roach asked if Michele Deshler will be reassigned to running the town’s senior center and leave her temporary position in the building department. She said the senior center had suffered for Deshler’s absence. Holdridge said Deshler would be back full-time at the senior center in mid-September.

The board approved a resolution to approve the Hartford Life Insurance Plan quote and approved a resolution to approve the Marshall and Sterling contract for town employee flex spending.