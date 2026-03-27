Chester highway superintendent removed from office following conviction

Town of Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said John Reilly was removed from his position as highway superintendent upon being found guilty Thursday afternoon in the May 2, 2025, shooting of a lost DoorDash driver.

“Per New York State law, Mr. Reilly is vacated from his office as soon as he is convicted,” Holdridge said hours after Reilly was found guilty of assault causing injury through risk of death (depraved indifference), criminal possession of a weapon, assault by recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon and nine counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

Holdridge continued:

“We directed the town clerk to put out a notice for intertest in the highway superintendent position. We will give people two or three weeks to get back to us and then we will interview every person who submitted a letter and choose from that pool the person we think is the best fit for the interim position. Whoever we appoint will serve until the end of the term, which is the end of 2027.”

The interim highway superintendent, along with anyone else who wishes, will be able to seek election for the full-time position, which would start in January of 2028 following a November 2027 election.

Reilly was found not guilty of assault with intention to cause serious injury with a weapon (B felony), which meant that the attempted murder charge (B felony) he was facing was no longer on the table.

A Chester native, Reilly was remanded without bail and faces up to 25 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for May 18 in county court.