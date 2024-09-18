Chester EMS plans come into focus

The town of Chester will be running its own EMS service, the town board announced at its September 11 meeting.

To get the service up and running, the town is contracting with Michael Bigg, a consultant who runs the New Windsor EMS program and recently contracted with the town of Wawayanda to set up their own EMS service. Bigg, through his company Hudson Valley EMS Consultants, LLC, will be receiving $10,000 per month for five months for his consultation services.

Bigg estimates the initial budget for year one of the EMS service will be $1.2 million, including two new ambulances, investment in ambulance equipment, and several staff members. Bigg has plans for a three-year, zero APR investment in equipment for the EMS service.

Board member Larry Dysinger disagreed with Bigg’s projected budget number. He said he expects the cost to be up to $1.7 million. Bigg said his numbers are tight and he’s done this before. Supervisor Brandon Holdridge told The Chronicle he believes Bigg’s estimate to be accurate.

Holdridge also told The Chronicle that the average homeowner will pay $175 per year for the first year of EMS service. Because taxpayers are footing the bill, an effort will be made to keep ambulance fees for service low. He also noted that as start up costs and financed equipment are paid off, the tax bill for the district should go down.

The board set a public hearing of September 25 to discuss officially creating the EMS tax district.

Other business

In other news the board made plans to prepare for the upcoming fall festival in Sugar Loaf on October 12 and 13. They authorized advertising on the town billboard on Route 17 and approved the road closure of Kings Highway from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on those days. They said free parking would be offered at the PAC parking lot.

The board allocated $1,37.50 to make improvements to the pickleball and tennis courts, including a divider between the courts and wind guards for the three sides of the fence. Holdridge noted that of the $80,000 in parkland funds available, about $40,000 to $60,000 will be invested in LED lighting at Chester Commons Park.

Chester Commons Park will first receive a $1,500 investment in a new fence.

The board announced the creation of a new Parks Advisory Board. The board is seeking five to seven volunteers to join the board and advise the town on all things park-related.

The town approved the purchase of a new lawnmower at $14,375. It was also announced that the accounting department had completed the long overdue 2022 audit.

The town reallocated $25,000 in ARPA funds from the comprehensive plan committee; $20,000 will go toward a plumbing job in the police department and $5,000 will return to general ARPA funds.

The town highway department is auctioning excess equipment. And the town is seeking new basketball coaches to help with its youth basketball program.