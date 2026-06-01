Chester Academy hosts STEM + Art = STEAM Expo

Imagination and creativity were on display the evening of May 26, as families gathered at Chester Academy for the annual STEM + Art = STEAM Expo. Students of all ages showcased their talents and hard work throughout the school year.

“STEAM Fair Night is always an exciting time for students and a proud moment for me, as it gives our school the opportunity to showcase and the community to experience the incredible artwork students have created throughout the school year,” said Marie Kriner, an art teacher at Chester Academy.

Visitors learned first-hand how students at Chester Academy utilize tools like AutoCAD, 3D printers and vinyl cutters to create real-world designs. Projects included engineering CO2-powered cars, creating chess sets and stimulus lights through AutoCAD, designing logos with Adobe Express and more.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what the students have accomplished this year so far, especially our ninth graders,” said Jeff Rodman, a technology teacher at Chester Academy. “Our ninth graders have grown tremendously while learning the foundations of engineering, design, and creativity. Our tenth graders have continued pushing themselves through more advanced projects, while our juniors and seniors have helped run the CAD and fabrication labs and mentor younger students. With the support of Mr. Jordan in our middle school program, our students are learning much more than just how to use software. They’re learning how to problem solve, think critically, work through challenges, and create things they never thought they’d be able to make through digital fabrication.”

Expo featured displays of artistic and scientific creativity

Chester Academy arts featured a rich variety of artistic expression – sculptures, paintings, and drawings – demonstrating the depth and versatility of student works in all types of media. Each piece is a reflection of the hard work and exploration of skills and artistic growth developed throughout the year in art classes.

Elementary robotics were on display during the event, highlighting resources students use in Jennifer Rende’s robotics class, including LEGO education and Sphero. Elementary arts were also showcased, connecting creativity through color, shape, and expression with art teacher Ms. Daunicht.

“I’m very impressed,” said Judy Walker, a parent at Chester Elementary. “These kids have a lot of talent for sure. It’s important for the kids to use their creativity and imagination, it definitely goes a long way.”

Rodman thanks school leadership for supporting STEAM programming

Rodman also emphasized the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, to not only make the event possible, but for students to have access to resources to discover their passions and potential career paths.

“One of the things I really wish people could see is how many individuals come together behind the scenes to support students and programs like ours,” he said. “From our all-star guidance team, helping students get into the right classes, to the business office ordering supplies and materials, to Mrs. Garcia and Mr. Flanagan advocating for curriculum, funding, and equipment support, it truly takes a team effort. Mr. Aguilar has also been a huge support to our students and program, constantly checking in and even joining presentations and events. The amount of work behind the scenes is hard to put into words. Our 3D printers have been running almost nonstop for the last few months, and the plotter has been working overtime getting everything ready for this event.”