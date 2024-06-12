Chester Academy announces top students

The Chester Union Free School District recently announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2024: Mykhaylo Hychka and Braydon Detwiler.

Hychka will be attending Boston University, pursuing a degree in electrical engineering. According to the school district, Hychka has always been passionate about technology and the differences it can make in the world. He has been an active member of the community, holding leadership positions in several clubs such as Kiwanis Key Club, Jazz Band, SAGA and National Honor Society, and assists with the Modified Track Club. Additionally, he has been a captain of the indoor and outdoor track teams and plans on competing in college.

Detwiler will be attending SUNY Albany pursuing a career in social work. His hope – to make a difference in the lives of the oppressed, unsafe, and those living in poverty. This year, Detwiler was part of the Chester Academy Internship Program, shadowing a kinship specialist with the Orange County Department of Social Service. Detwiler has been a member of Kiwanis Key Club, SAGA, Class Officers, Student Council, and the National Honor Society. According tot he school district, his is an excellent trombonist in the music program and has been selected to numerous All-County and Area All-State ensembles.