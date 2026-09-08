Chabad of Orange County invites community to celebrate the High Holidays

Chabad of Orange County, led by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, invites the community to celebrate Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in a warm and welcoming environment, with services open to everyone regardless of background, affiliation or financial circumstances. Rosh Hashanah this year starts on Friday, Sept. 11 and runs through Sunday night, Sept. 13. Yom Kippur is Sept. 20-21.

“We strive to create a nonjudgmental atmosphere where everyone feels comfortable and can participate meaningfully,” said Rabbi Pesach Burston, who directs Chabad of Orange County together with Chana Burston.

Services will be held at Chabad’s community center, 94 Gilbert Street in Monroe. Traditional services include engaging commentary and guidance throughout the prayers, with Hebrew/English prayer books provided. A Kiddush lunch will follow Rosh Hashanah services.

A simultaneous youth service will offer children an interactive High Holiday experience with prayers, songs, games, activities and treats.

All High Holiday services are free and open to the community. No membership or tickets are required.

For the complete schedule and information, visit ChabadOrange.com or call 845-782-2770.