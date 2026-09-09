Chabad of Goshen welcomes all for the High Holidays

Chabad of Goshen believes that every Jew has a right to worship in a safe, comfortable, friendly environment. You will find delicious holiday food, pre and post fast nosh, and a meaningful and insightful service.

In our chaotic and crazy world, isn’t it nice to know that you have somewhere to calmly reflect on both the prior year as well as the year to come? Chabad welcomes you with open arms.

All services will take place at the new synagogue in Goshen at ST 203 Main Street.

Contact Chabad at 845-291-0514 or email chabadgoshen@gmail.com for more details visit www.Chabadgoshen.com