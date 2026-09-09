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Chabad of Goshen welcomes all for the High Holidays

Community. Rosh Hashanah begins the evening of Friday, Sept. 11.

Goshen /
| 09 Sep 2026 | 09:50
    Kids from the community making a honey cake in honor of the upcoming holiday
    Kids from the community making a honey cake in honor of the upcoming holiday ( Photo provided.)

Chabad of Goshen believes that every Jew has a right to worship in a safe, comfortable, friendly environment. You will find delicious holiday food, pre and post fast nosh, and a meaningful and insightful service.

In our chaotic and crazy world, isn’t it nice to know that you have somewhere to calmly reflect on both the prior year as well as the year to come? Chabad welcomes you with open arms.

All services will take place at the new synagogue in Goshen at ST 203 Main Street.

Contact Chabad at 845-291-0514 or email chabadgoshen@gmail.com for more details visit www.Chabadgoshen.com

CHABAD OF GOSHEN HIGH HOLIDAYS SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.: Evening Services (KIDS PROGRAM too)
ROSH HASHANAH
Shabbat, Sept. 12
9:30 AM Morning Services
(KIDS PROGRAM 11:15-12:45)
Followed by Kiddush Lunch
Evening Service 7:15 p.m. (KIDS PROGRAM SAME TIME)
Sunday, Sept. 13
9:30 a.m. Morning Services
(KIDS PROGRAM 11:45-12:15)
11:30 a.m. Shofar followed by a Kiddush lunch.
1 p.m. Family outdoor Shofar on the lawn and tashlich

YOM KIPPUR EVE
Sunday, Sept. 20
5:45 p.m. Prefast Dinner
6:45 p.m. Kol Nidrei Evening Service
YOM KIPPUR
Monday Sept 21
9:30 a.m. Morning Services
11:45 a.m. Yizkor Memorial Service
6:30 p.m. Neila Service
Followed by beautiful Buffet Break-Fast