Cardboard Boat Regatta and Beach Party returns to Port Jervis

The Port Jervis NY Tourism Board’s Delaware River Cardboard Boat Regatta and Beach Party returns Saturday, Aug. 22 to West End Beach, 14 Ferry Street, Port Jervis.

Homemade cardboard boats will compete for the honors of fastest time, most team spirit, most creative and best sinker.

All registration fees go to the Port Jervis Fire Department Special Operations Dive Team.

The event will feature live music performed by Hudson Blue Band, food trucks and vendors, and a treasure hunt for children.

For more information visit at portjervisny.gov/events.