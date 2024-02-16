Bomb scare in Chester causes resident evacuation

On Friday afternoon, droves of Orange County and Rockland County sheriff’s personnel flocked to Pine Hollow Way in Chester for a potential bomb scare. According to Senior Investigator Samantha Pascal, Orange County Sheriff’s officers discovered a “foreign device” in one of the apartments while in the process of investigating another matter.

Once the device was discovered, the officers called in the Rockland County Bomb Disposal Unit and evacuated residents within the apartment complex out of an abundance of caution. Pascal also said that residents are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s offices also set up at a dental office down the road from the apartment complex to act as a staging area as the situation develops. The apartment complex is also across the street from the Straus News office.

Pascal confirmed that a person had been detained in relation to the suspected bomb, but said more details would be released when available.

Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge, who happens to live above the person in custody, was on the scene as well. He said any residents who had to evacuate could go to the Senior Center until they could safely return.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include mention of Rockland County Sherrif’s officers.