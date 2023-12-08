Board nixes emergency use of Lake Station Rd for warehouse

At the December 6 Chester Town Planning Board meeting, the board addressed logistical concerns over the warehouse that is set to break ground on Davidson Drive. During the last planning board meeting back on November 1, the board approved a plan to change the main access driveway out of the construction zone following public concern over the potential disturbance to the community.

The amendment, which changed the site’s main access point from Lake Station Road to Davidson Drive, is still in effect. The project applicant submitted an easement agreement with a neighboring property in order to share an access point, and completely avoid the more residential Lake Station Road for the usage of commercial vehicles. A representative from the warehouse project addressed the board on Wednesday night, seeking permission to use the prohibited Lake Station Road access point in the event of an emergency.

The board, who noted that they had been very pleased when the access point was initially changed, did not accept the request. Rather, they noted that if there is an emergency where Davidson Drive is closed down, or inaccessible for any reason, it would be incumbent upon the representatives from the holding company to receive permission from the town on an individual basis. While it is still a possibility that the Lake Station Road access driveway could be used at some point, the planning board did not afford the builders any additional privileges, and held steadfast on the initial change. The representative from the warehouse’s holding company, Davidson Drive Holdings LLC, additionally noted that while he was seeking permission for emergency use of the driveway, he did not believe that it would be necessary to employ outside of an unforeseen circumstance.

Currently the proposal comprises roughly 16.07 acres, which will include a 166,024-square-foot building, 4,000 square feet of which will be office space. The site will also feature 70 parking spaces, 13 of which will be for tractor trailers. The site plan expects its hours of operation to be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for national holidays, for 45 employees.

Other business

In addition to the Davidson Drive property, the board heard from the applicant of a six-lot subdivision set to break ground at 1414 Kings Highway. The applicant sent a letter to the board noting that they had made several changes based upon potential issues that were brought to their attention at the last meeting. Most notably, they relocated a driveway for one of the proposed lots to establish a buffer between the pavement and a federal wetlands area that surrounds the location. The law requires a 25-foot boundary, meaning there must be 25 feet of space between where the wetlands end and a structure begins. The planners also redesigned sewer connections for two other lots to eliminate an easement.

The project includes plans for four single-family homes and one two-family home (the additional lot was not defined).

Finally, Tin Barn Brewing on Kings Highway, noted that their gravel parking spaces will only be available for use in “good weather.” It was noted that if there is ice or snow on the ground, the gravel lot can be dangerous and shouldn’t be used.