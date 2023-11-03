Warehouse changes entrance plans after resident complaints

On November 1, the town of Chester Planning Board held a public meeting to discuss both the development status of structures that are set to break ground soon, and already existing structures in need of change.

Project engineer Michael Morgante announced a significant amendment to the initial site plans for a Lake Station Drive warehouse that is currently in development. After a March 2023 board meeting, Chester residents aired grievances regarding the building’s proposed access driveway that was slated to lead out onto Lake Station Drive. Individuals living in close proximity to the warehouse location were concerned about oversized vehicles, including tractor-trailers, using the residential street as an access point to the parking lot. Morgante, in cooperation with the planning board, has been able to successfully resolve the issue by relocating the access driveway to the opposite side of the structure. The driveway will now lead out onto Bellvale Lakes Road, and allow for no access point onto Lake Station Drive.

During public comment, residents in attendance expressed their gratitude to both parties for taking initiative, and making a positive, and important change, that negates a perceived impediment to the neighborhood.

Although many attendees were pleased by the announcement to relocate the access driveway, there seems to be a growing concern amongst some locals that Chester is becoming a hotspot for industrial structures. During public comment, one resident stated, “I don’t want to see my town become the warehouse capital of Orange County,” later adding that they would like to see a cap placed on the number of warehouse buildings allowed in the municipality.

Other residents were curious as to the operation of the warehouse, asking whether it could be used to store potentially hazardous materials. The board noted that there are no plans in place for the building to harbor such materials. Morgante additionally noted that the space has not yet found a tenant, but the structure will likely be used for storage.

Finally, Tin Barn Brewery, located at 62 Kings Highway Bypass, addressed a number of public concerns regarding the location’s impact on nearby residents, and the hamlet of Sugar Loaf. A major addition to the site includes canvas barriers that were installed at the rear of the live music stage. The barriers are designed to reduce noise. Additionally, a wooden fence was erected around the perimeter of the outdoor seating area for additional privacy and aesthetic purposes.