Bicycle race eyes Goshen this fall

A bicycle race was proposed to the Goshen Village Board at its May 13 meeting. This event is targeted to families, with an eye toward increasing tourism for the village of Goshen. This event, slated for September 14, 2024, will consist of multiple races throughout the day, starting around 9 a.m. and lasting until around 2 to 3 p.m., rain or shine. However, the board proposed starting this event at an earlier time.

According to the organizer, cyclists will travel in packs. Each race would be about 45 minutes with 20 laps. The organizer wants local businesses to get involved and hopes that local vendors, restaurants, and food trucks will take part. Volunteers will also be needed.

Safety was the primary concern of the board and for Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich, who expressed traffic control concerns. He mentioned that spectators will need to stay off the course. The organizer wants to split traffic, with motorists on one lane and cyclists on the other. He mentioned using barriers and cones for dividing traffic as well as using crossing guards.

The village attorney addressed insurance and the possibility of drivers accidentally hitting bikers during the event. The expected cost of this event is between $6,000 and $7,000. Despite these concerns, the board expressed an interest in seeing the progress of this event.

“I’d like to see it move forward,” said Trustee Chris Gurda.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Mayor Molly O’Donnell.

The proposer plans to reach out to other towns for advice regarding hosting this event.

Goshen Hospitality

Goshen Hospitality returned to the board for its multiple hotel/commercial space application. This time in front of the board, Goshen Hospitality addressed wastewater management. “The average daily wastewater demand is estimated to be 58,910 gallons per day or 40.91 gallons per minute,” read the engineering report.

Goshen Hospitality is hoping to get a “shovel in the ground next spring,” said the representative. However, the board is considering the impact of this. Goshen Hospitality is looking to get an answer from the board next month.

Other business

The board addressed upcoming events, such as the Goshen Farmer’s Market, which opens this Friday. A car show with food trucks will occur on May 19, with a rain date of June 2. And Goshen’s Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. on the day, May 27.

A part-time annual salary increase for police officers was adopted by the board.

Orange-Ulster BOCES’ request for an ice cream truck was approved.

The next village board meeting will occur on June 10.