Animal crematorium to undergo expansion

The Town of Goshen Planning Board heard from several applicants at its May 2 meeting.

Peaceful Paws at 9 Quarry Road is seeking a 460-square-foot expansion to its animal crematorium business. The owner of the business said he cremates mostly dogs, cats, and horses. Board members expressed concerns about emissions from the cremations.

The owner said, “We follow the DEC [code]. In April we did 60 dogs and cats. When the machine runs you don’t smell nothing, you don’t see nothing, it’s incredible.”

The owner says carcasses won’t be seen from the road. The revised plans and an environmental assessment were passed by the board, which also authorized counsel to prepare a conditional resolution of approval. They waived a requirement for public hearing.

Healey Ford

The board approved a negative SEQRA declaration and authorized a resolution of conditional approval for Healey Ford on Rt. 17M. The car dealership wants to add car drop off service on the east side of the building and adjust some parking. A public hearing on the project garnered no public comments.

Hotels and more

Goshen Hospitality LLC, a project featuring three hotels and multiple restaurants, was once again before the board, which was going over its SEQRA findings statement and making corrections. In multiple instances, the text referred to the hotels as four stories when they are three stories, and the heights listed were wrong. The board adopted the findings statement with revisions.

An applicant made his initial presentation to be approved for a pool and deck on his property at 31 Creamery Circle, which is in a scenic road corridor. The board said they would move forward and prepare a conditional resolution of approval for the project provided the applicant built a fence around the pool.