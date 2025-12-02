Annual menorah celebration

Chabad of Goshen will host its 21th annual Grand Public Menorah Chanuka Celebration on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Village Green.

The celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for kids and adults alike. Every attendee will receive a Menorah and candles and local dignitaries will join in the celebration, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Delicious treats and lively music will also be a part of the evening celebration of the Festival of Lights including thousands of chocolate coins dropped from a fire truck ladder. Kids will also get a chance to take a picture with a real live dreidel man and also participate in fun crafts and activities at various stores on Main Street starting at 4:45 p.m.

Chabad of Goshen will also host a celebration at the Galleria Mall in Middletown at Dicks court on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. This event will feature a gigantic 8-foot menorah filled with thousands of jelly beans and other festive activities.

Chabad of Goshen, under the leadership of Rabbi Meir Borenstein, provides Jewish education, outreach, Hebrew school and social services to families and individuals of all ages and backgrounds. For log onto www.chabadgoshen.com or call (845) 291-0514.