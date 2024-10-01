After disagreement, village and town team up for EMS tax district

The new EMS tax district planned for 2025 in the town and village of Chester nearly fell apart but was salvaged at the last moment. On Wednesday morning, Sept. 25 the village of Chester opted out of the district, after previously opting in, due to concerns about lack of communication from the town and feeling the process was being rushed.

On Thursday, Sept. 26 a public workshop was held with four members of the town board and two members of the village board. Town officials were able to persuade the village of the importance of setting up the district in time for the 2025 tax season. The impact of slow ambulance service on the community was stressed. On Friday, Sept. 27 the village held a special meeting and opted back in to the tax district. The town also held a special meeting and voted to form the tax district.

Due to time limitations the town could not have gone forward with the district without the village’s cooperation. The district is subject to a 30-day permissive referendum, so if someone in either the town or village gathers 100 signatures asking for a vote on the district, the plans can still be delayed. The deadline to get the tax district information to the state comptroller and county is Oct. 31 and Election Day is Nov. 5. A referendum would thus make the district null until 2026.

At the special workshop held Sept. 26 village Mayor Christopher Battiato said he was concerned the village “was being rushed into a million-dollar mistake.” Village attorney Brian Nugent said numerous “red flags” had caused the village to back out of the district.

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge pleaded with village officials to reconsider, noting the slow response times under the current “handshake” arrangement with Empress Ambulance Services.

Empress was also among three responses to an RFP for dedicated ambulance service to the town and village. Village officials said they would like to revisit the bids from Empress and the town of Blooming Grove rather than forge ahead with the consulting bid from Hudson Valley EMS Consultants, LLC and Michael Bigg. Previously the town had agreed to contract with Mr. Bigg for $50,000 to help set up their own town-run ambulance district.

Holdridge said the contract was never signed and due to the village’s position, the other options will be revisited. Bigg believed the town could set up its own ambulance service for approximately $1.22 million in initial investment for tax year 2025. Town Councilman Larry Dysinger has been on record stating he believes Bigg’s proposal would cost $1.557 million.

Councilman Bob Courtenay said if the town and village could not resolve their differences and move forward “we don’t belong in our seats.” Ultimately, the village officials had a final change of heart and rejoined the plans to make a tax district and dedicated ambulance service for 2025.