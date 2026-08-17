Abilities First to celebrate expansion Of Straus Family Pavilion Education Center

Abilities First will welcome community leaders, elected officials, donors, volunteers, partners and supporters on Friday, Sept. 18 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the expansion and transformation of the Abilities First Education Center at Straus Family Pavilion in New Windsor.

Reception and campus tours will immediately follow the ceremony. Guests are asked to RSVP by Sept. 15 to events@abilitiesfirstny.org.

The event marks the completion of a collaborative campus improvement project made possible through the generosity, leadership and partnership of local elected officials, foundations, businesses, volunteers and community supporters who came together with one shared goal: creating an even better learning environment for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“The completion of these projects represents the determination of our organization and our many supporters to equip this facility with the best possible resources and functionality for our students,” said Dr. Jeffery Fox, president and CEO of Abilities First. “Every improvement made to this campus reflects the generosity, commitment, and shared vision of many of our partners who share our belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Among the many improvements celebrated are five new classrooms that expand educational opportunities for young learners, a new roof that protects the future of the campus, an expanded accessible playground that better meets the needs of students, and campus beautification projects that have transformed the learning environment into a more welcoming space for children and families.

The ceremony will include remarks from community leaders, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, recognition of the many partners who contributed to the project, guided tours of the expanded campus, and a reception immediately following.