No clearer choice for clerk than Kelly Askew

When you vote this November, there could be no clearer choice for Orange County Clerk than Kelly Eskew. She has spent her entire professional career training and preparing for this moment, especially as she has served as Deputy County Clerk for the past eight years. Kelly shows extraordinary skill, dedication, and passion as she serves the residents of this county, and no one will outwork this humble public servant. It has been my distinct honor to serve with Kelly, and it will be Orange County’s gain to have her as our County Clerk. Please join me in voting for Kelly Eskew on Nov. 2.

Mike Menendez

Pine Bush