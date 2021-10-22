In support of Kelly Askew

A vote for Kelly Eskew for Orange County Clerk on Nov. 2 is a vote to better our community.

During the pandemic, I volunteered at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center food pantry serving those in need with Kelly Eskew. She worked tirelessly to provide food boxes to those in need, just as she has worked to better Orange County during her tenure as Deputy County Clerk.

With her prior experience, work ethic and excellent problem solving skills, Kelly Eskew is the best candidate for Orange County Clerk as she is uniquely suited to achieve what’s best for the community as a whole. During her time as Deputy County Clerk, she has consistently put the community first. I strongly urge everyone to vote for Kelly Eskew as her qualifications and hard work speak for themselves. Vote on November 2nd for Kelly Eskew.

Melody Gregory

Warwick