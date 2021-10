October is Women in Business month and the Goshen Chamber of Commerce sure knows how to celebrate Goshen women. On Wednesday, Oct. 13th, the chamber hosted a professional development event at the Thomas Bull Memorial Park lodge with a beautiful view overlooking the Hudson Valley.

Approximately 65 women and a few men showed up to learn, laugh and network.

The day started with a leadership panel. Five women shared, laughed, and provided insight to the audience as to what it takes to break through the glass ceiling and rise to the top in their chosen profession. The panel which was moderated by Regina Clark, CSP, included for profit and nonprofit leaders:

Jennifer Martin, principal of Goshen High School, adjunct Professor at Dominican College in Blauvelt and a mother.

Brittany Johnson, co-owner of SERVPRO of Orange, Sullivan and South Ulster and a graduate of Rider University.

Stephanie Johnson, Divisional Director of LEGOLAND NY and mother of two boys. She is a graduate of Syracuse University. Prior to joining LEGOLAND, Johnson worked at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

Kelly Naughton, partner with Burke, Miele, Golden & Naughton. She is a graduate of Marist College and Albany School of Law.

Shannon Kelly, CEO Catholic Charities. She is a graduate of University of Notre Dame and Universidad de Chile.

After the leadership panel, the audience selected a round table topic which was led by subject matter experts. The women speakers who volunteered their time and expertise were:

Corrine Courtney, the creator and owner of Nailed It! Hardware who talked about starting a business.

Liese Boese, principal with Daylight Savings Company, veteran, mother of five and graduate of Rutgers University who talked about juggling career and family.

Diane Blanton, realtor with Howard Hanna Rand Realtor, member of Goshen Lions, Goshen Chamber of Commerce and mother of two who talked about building your network.

Kimberly Estler, MD, gynecologist with Crystal Run Healthcare and adjunct professor at Touro Medical College who talked about managing menopause and other health realted topics.

Eileen Dorian, owner of New Street Tavern in Goshen and past president of the Orange County Tavern and Restaurant Association who talked about managing a small business.

Vicki Hoffman, co owner of J. Hoffman Insurance, mother of two and graduate of Iona College who talked about balancing career, family and young children.

Carla Alifieri, VP private Banking with Orange Bank and Trust mother of three, and graduate of SUNY Orange who educated us about making smart financial decisions, estate planning and protecting assets.

Regina Clark, CSP owner of Creative Performance Solutions, LLC who shared interviewing tips for in person and virtual interviews.

After lunch, the crowd was inspired by Ms. New York, Sydney Park, who is a third year law student at Fordham Law School and will be representing New York State in the Miss America pageant.

The event was made possble by sponsors including Mediacom Communications Corporation, Nailedit! Hardware, Howard Hanna Rand Realty, Rhinebeck Bank, SERVPRO, Woodbury Commons and Here’s Help Staffing and Recruiting.

The Goshen Chamber of Commerce is a non profit organization and is always looking for new members and volunteers to help with the many events and activities. If you are interested in joining, please go to the website, www.goshennychamber.com or call 845-294-7741.