Much, much more than a beauty queen

Sydney Parks, Miss New York 2021, visited Goshen on Tuesday, July 27, to understand why Goshen was recently named one of the 15 Best Small Towns in America by Smithsonian Magazine.

Parks lunched at Delancey’s with members of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Martin, the principal of Goshen High School, and Kiersten Swayne, a teacher and coach at the high school.

After lunch, Miss New York was welcomed by the Harness Racetrack staff and then toured the Historic Goshen Harness Racetrack.

No longer your mother’s beauty pageant

During her visit, Parks shared information about the Miss New York Organization and scholarship opportunities for young women.

Beauty pageants are not what they used to be. The Miss America Organization was known for the glitz and glamour of the annual stage competition. Today, the organization showcases what really makes young women successful, the swimsuit competition was removed and the competition changed to feature participant intelligence, talent and community service initiatives.

Instead of focusing on the single-day televised competition, the Miss America Organization focuses on the 364 days of service carried out by these community leaders. From the classroom to the courtroom, local, state and national candidates have earned their seat at the table and one by one are changing the world.

An invitation to return

Parks is a graduate of Columbia University. After graduation, Parks spent a year as a litigation legal assistant where she worked on antitrust filings, complex litigation, and pro bono matters. Scholarship funds helped Parks finance her education. In addition to being trilingual, she is an avid sports fan, athlete and coaches soccer for young girls.

Parks made such a positive impact during her visit that the Goshen Chamber of Commerce invited her back to deliver a keynote speech during the Women in Business event that the Goshen Chamber of Commerce is hosting on Oct. 13 at Thomas Bull Memorial Park.

For more information about Miss New York or about the upcoming Women in Business event, reach out to the Goshen Chamber of Commerce at 845-294-7741 of via email at info@goshennychamber.com.