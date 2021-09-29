Goshen. Goshen Chamber celebrates Women in Business

The Goshen Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women in Business Celebration at the Lodge at Thomas Bull Memorial Park on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The full-day event starts with a leadership panel, moderated by Chamber Executive Director Regina Clark. The panel includes Brittany Johnson, co-owner SERVEPRO of Orange, Sullivan, Ulster Counties; Stephanie Johnson, divisional director of LEGOLAND New York; Shannon Kelly, CEO at Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster; Jennifer Martin, principal of Goshen High School; and Kelly Naughton, partner at Burke, Miele, Golden & Naughton LLP.

Following the leadership panel, participants can choose to join the following round table discussions:

Corinne Courtney, owner of Nailed It Hardware, and Eileen Dorian, owner of New Street Tavern, will host Starting a Small Business.

Liese Boese from Daylight Savings Company and Vicki Hoffman from J. Hoffman Insurance will host Balancing Career and Family.

Diane Blanton from Howard Hanna Realty will host Building Your Network.

Cathy Parlapiano from Here’s Help Staffing and Recruiting will host Getting Women in the Workplace.

Dr. Kimberly Estler from Crystal Run Healthcare will host two topics: Fertility Planning & Overlapping and Managing Menopause.

Carla Alfieri from Orange Bank and Trust will host Women and Wealth.

Taylor Sterling from WTBQ Radio will host Finding Your Voice.

From the Mid-Hudson Women’s Business Center, Cynthia Marsh-Croll will host Advantages of Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprises.

After lunch, participants will have the opportunity to visit a Women Owned Business Expo. The closing keynote speaker is Ms. New York State 2021, Sydney Parks.

The program is sponsored by:

Here’s Help Staffing and Recruiting, Mediacom Communications Corp., Nailed it Hardware, Rhinebeck Bank, SERVPRO and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Tickets start at $45 a person.

Please www.goshennychamber.com for more information and to register.