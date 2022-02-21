Wayne A. Pelton, 74, died peacefully on February 11, 2022, at Veterans Hospital in Montrose, NY, with his daughter Sondra by his side.

Wayne was the son of the late Edward Pelton and Lois (Kuhn) Pelton. Wayne was born January 29, 1948, in Nyack, NY. He was predeceased by his brother Lon Pelton.

Wayne graduated from Clarkstown High School and served in the United States Army stationed in Vietnam and Germany. He retired in 2010 from the Goshen New York School System.

Wayne joined the VFW Lake Region Memorial Post 8858 in Harriman, NY in 1980. Along with being a lifetime member, he served as post commander, vice commander, chaplain, bartender, and a friend to all. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 488 in Monroe, NY.

Wayne was interested in antique cars, especially his 1959 Edsel. He enjoyed friendly games of Cribbage at the VFW Hall, and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City.

Wayne is survived by his daughter Sondra Smith and her husband Joseph, along with his grandchildren Ariel and Joey; and by his brother Lee Pelton and his wife Kathy; and nephews Edward and Gregory.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. Members of VFW Post 8858 will hold a service at 4 p.m.

A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 28th at the Funeral Home, followed by interment at Orange County Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Lake Region Memorial Post 8858, 50 River Rd., Harriman, NY 10926

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.