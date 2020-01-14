Vincent ("Vinny”) Angelo Sr. of Monroe, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was 81.

Son of the late Anthony Angelo and Francesca "Frances" Perricone Angelo, he was born on Aug. 21, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Vincent was a corrections officer with the New York City Department of Corrections in Manhattan. He was a self-taught skilled handyman who enjoyed repairs around the house. Vinny was also a collector of many things and loved the thrill of the hunt. But what Vincent enjoyed the most was spending time with his family around the table telling stories for hours. He was a devoted father and grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Vincent Angelo Jr. and his wife, Lina, of Goshen, N.Y., Steven Angelo of Fishkill, N.Y., Lisa Ritter and her husband, Steven of Walden, N.Y.; Jeannine James and her husband, Harold, of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; Marisa Jara and her husband, Alex, of Milford, Pa., and Nicole Angelo of Monroe, N.Y.; grandchildren, Stephen, Dana, Deanna, Christina, Christian, Nicholas, Bella, and Gianna; Tina Angelo, former wife of 52 years; along with his many loving nieces and nephews and friends.

Vincent was predeceased by two brothers, Carl Angello, and Joseph Angelo.

Visitation was held Jan. 12 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, Monroe. A Funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 13 at Sacred Heart Church, Monroe. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y.