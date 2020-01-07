Vincent Joseph Listwon passed away peacefully in his Middletown, N.Y., home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was 65.

Son of Leon and Margaret Listwon, he was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Oct. 3, 1954. He grew up in a large, loving family in Campbell Hall, N.Y. A member of the Boy Scouts, he attended Washingtonville High School, where he was a star on the varsity wrestling team for many seasons. He was passionate about fixing things with his antique tool collection, his latest project being his motorcycle. He also enjoyed helping others.

Vince was an adventurous free spirit who lived life on his own terms, practicing yoga and mindfulness activities, and he enjoyed playing guitar and harmonica. His family and friends will always remember his kind, caring, well-meaning advice and gestures. He left us with many funny stories of his own unique adventures and experiences. He will be missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leon Listwon and Margaret Listwon; and sister Margaret Listwon Ogawa.

He is survived by his loving daughters, M’Lanie Hunter of Warwick, N.Y., and Valerie Listwon of New York, N.Y., brothers, Richard Listwon and wife, Renee Listwon, of Staten Island, N.Y., and Michael Listwon and wife, Glezel Listwon, of Greenville, N.Y.; sisters, Noreen Love of Middletown, N.Y., April Sinnock and husband, Leslie Sinnock, of Tolland, Conn., Mary Mattinson and husband, Patrick Mattinson, of Middletown, N.Y., Laura Stevens and husband, Richard Stevens, of Greenville, N.Y., and Jennifer Sanders of Bloomingburg, N.Y., brother in law: Tadahisha Ogawa of California; granddaughters, Isabella Whitehead and Kai M’Kenna of Warwick, N.Y., Zara Aviles of New York, N.Y.; grandson, Conner Aviles of New York, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service was held Jan. 6 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home in Middletown.