Thomas Tucker Roberts, of Goshen, NY, a service technician for JLL, Inc., at IBM, Poughkeepsie, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at home. He was 72.

Husband of the late Jackie McCloud Roberts, Tom was the second child of the late Charles Edward Roberts and Janet Katherine Lashells Roberts. He was born on April 4, 1949 in Plainfield, NJ.

During the Vietnam era, Tom served his country by working as an orderly at a Veterans Administration Home. There he met the love of his life and future wife Jackie. His love for Jackie extended to his love of and role of Pop to John, James and Jeff. Tom played a significant role in the lives of the grandchildren and enriched their lives.

Tom always looked forward to taking his family to the Jersey shore, where he would spend time relaxing and enjoy his favorite sport of surf fishing.

Tom was considered a renaissance man. His interest in and knowledge of art, literature, classical music and history were well known. He himself was an accomplished artist.

He annoyed his family when he corrected their grammar. However, he was dedicated to them and his father, as he traveled 60 miles every Saturday to play poker with them.

Most importantly, he knew how to quietly make people happy. Maybe he just wore out his heart with his kindness to family and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey McCloud; James McCloud and John McCloud IV; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; five siblings: Charles Roberts, Jr.; Elizabeth Wojcio; William Roberts; Jeffery Roberts and David Roberts; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was loved by all.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 23, at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Goshen Library or The American Heart Association.

