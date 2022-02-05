Susan Louise Fast, 77, of Goshen, NY, passed away on January30, 2022. Susan Fast was a beautiful soul, fiercely loyal, full of love and set the standard for that of a wife, a mother and a grandmother. A true embodiment of integrity, everyone who knew Susan was better off for it and her legacy will live on through her family and all those who had the fortune to call her a friend. The world is truly a better place for the light she brought into it and her impact on others will not be forgotten.

Born in New York City in 1944 and raised in Union City, NJ, Susan went on to graduate from Washington College. In 1967, Susan married her husband of 54 years, Sam, and together they ran the family fuel oil business in Middletown. It was here that Susan’s greatest pride, her two daughters were born and raised.

In Goshen, Susan was known for her contributions to her community. She served for several years as an elected Village of Goshen trustee and was also a founding member of the Goshen Lions Club.

Following retirement, Susan embraced her passion for knowledge and adventure, finding pleasure in traveling to every corner of the world with lifelong friends and family. Most importantly, Susan was an extremely proud grandmother, demonstrating for nearly twenty years a tireless commitment to her three grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to create meaningful memories.

Susan is preceded in death by her husband Sam and is survived by her daughters Samantha (Marc), Amanda (Devin) and three granddaughters, Jessica, Jayden and Harper Sue.

Calling hours were on Thursday, February 3, at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, as was the funeral service to celebrate her life. Burial followed in the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Goshen Lions Club, in Susan’s honor, are appreciated. P.O. Box 142, Goshen, NY 10924.

Cory Johnston Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY 10924, (845) 294-6422